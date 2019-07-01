KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 price target on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KAR Auction Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1,732.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 75.9% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. 7,599,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,412. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.