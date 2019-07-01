JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $102.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.93.

YUM stock opened at $110.67 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $111.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.27. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,537 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $155,990.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,438.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,418 shares of company stock worth $6,183,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

