JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.35 ($21.33).

STM opened at €15.60 ($18.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.48. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

