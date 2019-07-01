Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jerash Holdings (US) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

