Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Sells $55,095.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $55,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $54,345.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Cal Henderson sold 99,342 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $3,836,588.04.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Slack has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.