Insider Selling: Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Sells $55,095.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $55,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $54,345.00.
- On Friday, June 21st, Cal Henderson sold 99,342 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $3,836,588.04.
Shares of Slack stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. Slack has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $42.00.
Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.