Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $294,102.38 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $294,102.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community Bank System stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 332.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

