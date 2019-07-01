Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $490,243.16 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $52,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

