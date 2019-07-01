Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Sells $490,243.16 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $52,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $26.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.30. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 1.67.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 482.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
