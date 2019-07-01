Insider Selling: Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $24,512,400.00 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 495,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $24,512,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $50.47 on Monday. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Anaplan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

