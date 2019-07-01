Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Insider Buys 14,500 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) insider Balan Nair purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $249,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Balan Nair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Balan Nair purchased 14,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,620.00.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $17.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.93. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILA. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 247.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

