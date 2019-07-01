Insider Buying: Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Acquires $5,300,000.00 in Stock

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avoro Capital Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of Immunomedics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $13,550,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 785,539 shares of Immunomedics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $9,575,720.41.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,535,539 shares of Immunomedics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $18,748,931.19.

On Monday, May 13th, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Immunomedics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $7,535,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $11,332,500.00.

Shares of Immunomedics stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Immunomedics by 215.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Immunomedics by 167.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Immunomedics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

