Insider Buying: Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Purchases $20,280.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Seymour Holtzman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $20,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,306,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,739.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Seymour Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Seymour Holtzman bought 61,500 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $99,015.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Seymour Holtzman bought 25,906 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $41,449.60.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Destination XL Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,170,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1,976.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

