Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 395,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $91.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innospec has a 52 week low of $53.07 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,999.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $356,236. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,650,000 after purchasing an additional 72,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Innospec by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

