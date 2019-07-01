Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Innophos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Innophos alerts:

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $29.11 on Friday. Innophos has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $191.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Innophos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Innophos by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Innophos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Innophos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Innophos by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Innophos by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Innophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.