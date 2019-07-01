InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. InnerWorkings posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $267.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INWK shares. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in InnerWorkings by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 156,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,372. InnerWorkings has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.43.

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

