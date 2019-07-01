HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. HUYA reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HUYA.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 35.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUYA. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on HUYA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

HUYA stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 76,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38. HUYA has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 932.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.