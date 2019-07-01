Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Downgraded by GMP Securities to “Hold”

GMP Securities cut shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSE. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities raised shares of Husky Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of Husky Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

TSE:HSE opened at C$12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.85. Husky Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.18 and a 12-month high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

