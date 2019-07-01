Huami (NYSE:HMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami (NYSE:HMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

HMI opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $594.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13. Huami has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Get Huami alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Huami during the first quarter worth about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Huami by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Huami during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Huami by 3,764.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huami during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.