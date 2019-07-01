HSBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTTAF. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, March 8th. Independent Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.14.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.59. Continental has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $265.25.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.