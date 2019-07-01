HSBC Begins Coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on the stock.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (up previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,148.33 ($93.41).

Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,214 ($81.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,345.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, with a total value of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, for a total transaction of £68,595 ($89,631.52).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

