HSBC Begins Coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price objective on the stock.
RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (up previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,148.33 ($93.41).
Shares of RB opened at GBX 6,214 ($81.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,345.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.