HSBC Begins Coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of L OREAL CO/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L OREAL CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. L OREAL CO/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

