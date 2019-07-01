Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $11.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,100.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRZN traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.89. 83,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,509. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

