Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hoegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

