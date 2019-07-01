Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $19.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,868.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,639,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.39. 4,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.18 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

