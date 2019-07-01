HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €45.73 ($53.18).

HLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of HLE traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €43.86 ($51.00). 192,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12 month high of €53.90 ($62.67).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

