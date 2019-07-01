Head to Head Analysis: Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and AXT (OTCMKTS:AXTI)

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) and AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Spire and AXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire N/A N/A N/A AXT 5.78% 2.97% 2.58%

This table compares Spire and AXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AXT $102.40 million 1.55 $9.65 million $0.24 16.50

AXT has higher revenue and earnings than Spire.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spire and AXT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire 0 0 0 0 N/A AXT 0 0 2 0 3.00

AXT has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.83%. Given AXT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXT is more favorable than Spire.

Risk & Volatility

Spire has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXT has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of AXT shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Spire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of AXT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXT beats Spire on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets. Its products comprise Spi-Sun simulator, which tests module performance; and turn-key cell and module lines, and other individual equipment. The company also provides training and assistance with module certification, and solar factory management services. In addition, it offers surface treatments to the manufacturers of orthopedic and other medical devices; and performs sponsored research programs into practical applications of biomedical technologies. The company offers its products directly, as well as through distributors and sales representatives in the United States, Asia, Europe/Africa, and internationally. Spire Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About AXT

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including raw gallium, gallium alloys, InP poly-crystal, high purity gallium, arsenic, Ge, Ge dioxide, pyrolytic boron nitride crucibles, and boron oxide. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

