HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.42. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 268.64% and a negative return on equity of 127.85%. On average, analysts predict that Vaxart will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Tucker purchased 27,273 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Finney purchased 181,818 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaxart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Vaxart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

