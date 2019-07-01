HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded HB Fuller from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of FUL opened at $46.40 on Friday. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $576,974.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 92.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

