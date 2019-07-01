Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Up 6.7% in June

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,493,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 2,336,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE:HVT opened at $17.03 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 3.43%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

In related news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,233 shares in the company, valued at $94,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $85,036.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 124.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

