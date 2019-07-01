Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $85.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the highest is $86.10 million. Harmonic posted sales of $99.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $398.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.40 million to $407.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $449.60 million, with estimates ranging from $432.30 million to $476.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.52 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.04.

HLIT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 403,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,228. The company has a market capitalization of $492.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 66.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 118,179 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Harmonic by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,434 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Harmonic by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

