Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $108.36 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the topic of several other reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.79.

NYSE PAC opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.47. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 35.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 24.4% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

