Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 384,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 529.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

