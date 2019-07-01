Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.39 to $5.84. Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $5.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $22.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.37 to $23.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $28.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $5.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.73.

GS stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.79. The company had a trading volume of 80,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $245.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $474,398,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,573,000 after purchasing an additional 411,700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 399,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,112,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,812,000 after purchasing an additional 247,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

