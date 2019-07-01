Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $91.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.64.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $99.12 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 81,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $7,527,020.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $6,202,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,433 shares of company stock worth $19,509,788 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,387.5% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 476 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

