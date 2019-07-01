Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 116.1% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 77.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 447,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

