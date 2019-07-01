GMP Securities Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$6.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective decreased by GMP Securities from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.33.

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.57.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$102.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

