GMP Securities Cuts Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target to C$0.30

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its target price reduced by GMP Securities from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of PMT opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.92. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.
Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.