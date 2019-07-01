GMP Securities Cuts Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target to C$0.30

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) had its target price reduced by GMP Securities from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of PMT opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.92. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perpetual Energy will post -0.2868293 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

