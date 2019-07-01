GMP Securities Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$4.25

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target trimmed by GMP Securities from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.90.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.55 and a twelve month high of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$178.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

