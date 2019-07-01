GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $128.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -195.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.54.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.18. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 209,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 35.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 502,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,148,000 after acquiring an additional 131,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,422,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,766,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

