G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.67). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

GTHX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.47. 23,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.68. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,539.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 413.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

