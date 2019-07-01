Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.05 ($46.57).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €31.35 ($36.45) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.24.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

