Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FPE. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.05 ($46.57).

Shares of FPE stock opened at €31.35 ($36.45) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company’s 50 day moving average is €32.24.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

