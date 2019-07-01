FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their hold rating on shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FTS International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

NYSE:FTSI opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $612.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. FTS International has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). FTS International had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 301.48%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FTS International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,829,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 637,015 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 1,904.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

