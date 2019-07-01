First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $599.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

