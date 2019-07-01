First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on THFF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

First Financial stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.51. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

