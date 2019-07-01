Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) Insider Acquires £18,600 in Stock

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) insider Timothy (Tim) John Worlledge bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £18,600 ($24,304.19).

Shares of LON:FLTA opened at GBX 178 ($2.33) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Filta Group Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 175.75 ($2.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 281.80 ($3.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Filta Group’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Filta Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

