Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.96) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,514.29 ($45.92).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 2,318 ($30.29) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,658.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of GBX 2,106 ($27.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,120 ($53.84).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

