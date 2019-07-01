Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Ferguson stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 40,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

