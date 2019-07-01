FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $237.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.26.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. FedEx has a 12 month low of $150.68 and a 12 month high of $259.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,898,010 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $525,728,000 after buying an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,749,967 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $498,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,237 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $442,149,000 after purchasing an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $497,162,000 after purchasing an additional 792,575 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,374,522 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $383,063,000 after purchasing an additional 418,451 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.