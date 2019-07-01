FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FARO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $51.01. 9,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,566. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $910.63 million, a PE ratio of 112.83 and a beta of 1.77.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). FARO Technologies had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.