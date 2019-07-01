ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $82.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary E. Muenster sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $191,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.