ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $82.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $82.70.
In other news, CFO Gary E. Muenster sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $191,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $284,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,501.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.
