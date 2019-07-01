Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $75.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.21.

EQR opened at $75.92 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $392,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,249,322,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,387,000 after buying an additional 1,373,126 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,669,000 after buying an additional 1,097,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,177,704,000 after buying an additional 942,825 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,907,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

